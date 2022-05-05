L & S Advisors Inc Sells 17,120 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Danaos worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 9,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Danaos Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.