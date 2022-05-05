L & S Advisors Inc Sells 28,208 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $255.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

