L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,557 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

