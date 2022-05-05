Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66.
NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 977,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
