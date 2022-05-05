Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 977,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 341,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

