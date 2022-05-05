Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $87.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTCH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 766,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Latch has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

