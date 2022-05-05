Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 6.9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 2,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 731,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

