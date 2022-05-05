Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. CWM LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.