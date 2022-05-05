Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 44,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,889 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 551,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,515 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

