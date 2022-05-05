Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $116.88 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $116,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

