Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $219.47 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 119,302 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $219,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,946. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

