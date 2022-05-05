Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $83.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,528. The firm has a market cap of $348.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.52 and a 200-day moving average of $354.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

