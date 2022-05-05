Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $102,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 1,444,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,553,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.