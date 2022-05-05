Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 256,315 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 256,315 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ross Stores worth $193,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 40,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,036. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

