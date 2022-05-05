Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 38,271 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,116. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

