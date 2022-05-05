Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 867,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,780. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

