Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $269.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 51.92%. On average, analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

