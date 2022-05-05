Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.53.

Lear stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

