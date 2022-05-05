Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 39,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,724. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

