Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Legrand has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

