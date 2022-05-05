Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

