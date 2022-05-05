Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $103.51. 13,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

