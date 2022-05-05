Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

