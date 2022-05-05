Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LILAK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 193.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

