Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

