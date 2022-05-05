Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 14,500,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Limited/Nv Schlumberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

