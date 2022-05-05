Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LMNR stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

