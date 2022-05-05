Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.02. 52,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

