LiquidApps Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $4,189.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022624 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

