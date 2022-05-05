Lisk (LSK) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Lisk has a total market cap of $241.04 million and $8.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

