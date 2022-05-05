Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

LAC traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,582,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,907. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

