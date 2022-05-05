LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

LL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 518,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

