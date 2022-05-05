LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.
LL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 518,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About LL Flooring (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LL Flooring (LL)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.