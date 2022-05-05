Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

