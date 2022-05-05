L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($457.89) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. L’Oréal has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

About L’Oréal (Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.