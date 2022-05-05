Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.15 on Thursday, hitting $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,963. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.89.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

