Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,738 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

