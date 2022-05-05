Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $444.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $444.64.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $23.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.63. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,964. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.09 and its 200 day moving average is $374.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

