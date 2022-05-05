LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 4,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.