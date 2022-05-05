LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.75

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 248586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,811 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

