LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

