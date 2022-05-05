LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $132.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.