M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MHO stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

