Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.33. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 384,300 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.44 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.96.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
