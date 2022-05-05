Machine Xchange Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

