Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

