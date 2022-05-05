Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 47500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
