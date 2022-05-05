Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.89.

MGNI stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -353.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

