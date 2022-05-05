Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

