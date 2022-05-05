Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 114.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
MRTN stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport (Get Rating)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.