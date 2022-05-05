Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.30.

MLM opened at $377.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

