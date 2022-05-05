Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.30.
MLM opened at $377.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.