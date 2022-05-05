Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $53.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after purchasing an additional 166,072 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $115.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. 2,288,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,614.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,755.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

