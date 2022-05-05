Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.91. 2,269,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

